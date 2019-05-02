Protection of Islamabad’s green character to be ensured

Islamabad : Federal Commission constituted for the revision of master plan of Islamabad led a consultative dialogue at Pak-China Friendship Centre here on Thursday.

The consultative dialogue was participated by the members of Federal Commission and representatives of different concerned departments including Rawalpindi Development Authority, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Islamabad Police, NADRA, Pakistan Housing Authority, Pakistan Air Force, Pak EPA, serving and retired officers of planning wing, panel of experts, renowned architects and town planners.

The dialogue was aimed at providing an opportunity to take views of all stake holders to formulate guide lines regarding revision of Islamabad’s master plan.

The dialogue began with the presentation about the revision of master plan. The participants were briefed about scope of work of federal commission. The participants were invited to discuss the scope of work of the commission so that it could be further improved. A questionnaire prepared for online suggestions was also floated in the session. This questioner will be placed online for seeking inputs from the general public.

The Convener of the Federal Commission and Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed while briefing the participants said that purpose of this dialogue is to make revised master plan more sustainable and improved which will lead to self-finance mechanism.

He said that green character was paramount and was central line theme of the city, therefore, while revising master plan protection, preservation and further enhancement of green character would be ensured. He said that existing zoning regulations would be enhanced to address the issues in pronounced and profound way. He said that master plan would be revised to cope with future requirements including water requirements, sewerage requirements, sanitation requirements and most importantly to self-generation.

He further said that dynamics of the Islamabad has been changed as it is now a growing and expanding city therefore its needs, which cannot be covered under the existing master plan.

Participants of the dialogue gave suggestions regarding provision of different amenities, services and areas while revising Islamabad master plan.