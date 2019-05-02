Digital health system launched

LAHORE: A digital system to strengthen maternal and child health sector has been launched by Punjab Population Welfare Department.

News software and a related mobile app have been developed with support of UNITED States Agency for International Development (USAID). The system would strengthen the maternal and child health sector in Punjab by digitising the reporting, processing and archiving of healthcare providers’ training records.

A launching ceremony of this new information system namely TADREES was organised here on Thursday. Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar graced the event as a chief guest. While addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the introduction of this innovative technology will transform the health sector.