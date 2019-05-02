Iranian consul general visits IAC

LAHORE: Consul General of Iran Mohammad Reza Nazeri has agreed to set up an Autak Iran Shinasi at the Institute of Arts and Culture (IAC) for the benefit of the students as well as the wider public.

This room will be designated to display Iranian artifacts, books and art. Nazeri and his delegation visited IAC to meet with Vice Chancellor Professor Sajida Haider Vandal, Pro-Vice Chancellor Pervaiz Vandal and the faculty members. The purpose of this visit was to explore opportunities for artistic and cultural exchange between Iran and Pakistan. Prof Sajida Vandal stressed that IAC was committed to building a lasting relationship between Pakistan and its neighbouring countries as we share a rich shared history and culture in the region. She also reiterated that as artists, the main focus lies on research and scholarship and hence scholarly exchange is imperative to improving relations between the nations. She invited Iranian artists and scholars to visit IAC and stay here to exchange their work and ideas with local artists. She suggested that Pakistani and Iranian artists should collaborate on projects as well as publications to further their shared artistic interests and preserve the cultural history of our region, where Iranian influence is very dominant. Nazeri expressed his desire to take this dialogue further and establish a working relationship between IAC and the University of Tehran. He said that IAC would be registered in Iran so students can travel to Pakistan and join as international students. He also suggested to host the next Iranian Film Festival at IAC and committed to donate books on Iranian architecture and art to the IAC Library.