Ajoka documentary premiere

Ajoka Productions’ documentary on Lahore Museum, “Pakistan’s Best-kept Secret”, had a hugely successful premiere at Birkbeck University, London.

The screen venue had to be moved to a bigger hall due to large turnout. The documentary has been produced by Ajoka Productions and Samosa Media UK to make the world aware of the Centre for Museum Studies at the Birkbeck University and was followed by a panel unique collection of Lahore Museum. The London screening was organised by the discussion featuring Professor Chandak Sengoopta (Department of History, Classics & Archaeology, Birkbeck), Anwar Akhtar and chaired by Dr. Sarah Thomas (Director, Centre for Museum Cultures, Birkbeck).

The Pakistani premiere of the film will be held on Friday (Today) at the Institute for Art and Culture, Raiwind Road, Lahore. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on “the Importance of Museum Awareness in Pakistan”. The Panelists include: Karen Exell of Qatar Museum, Asma Ibrahim of State Bank of Pakistan Museum/Art gallery, archeologist Ihsan Nadeem and Secretary of Museums of Association of Pakistan, Mian Atique Ahmad. UNESCO Pakistan Director Vibeke Jenson will be the Chief Guest. IAC Chancellor Syed Shahid Ali will be the host of the event. The film features Anwar Akhtar, director of samosa media, in conversation with the Lahore Museum’s ex-director Sumaira Samad and playwright Shahid Nadeem (Ajoka Theatre). They view the Museum's collection, and discuss the future role of the institution within Pakistan’s wider social, political, religious and cultural context today as well as Pakistan’s relationships with Britain.