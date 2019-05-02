Number of price control magistrates to be increased

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to increase number of magistrates for effectively controlling price of essential commodities.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting on price control at his office. The meeting reviewed measures for monitoring of prices of daily use items and arrangements for Ramazan bazaars. The chief secretary said that officers should perform their duties with the spirit of public service, adding that Ramazan bazaars should be beneficial of people in real sense. He directed for checking quality, demand and supply to avoid shortage of any commodity. The chief secretary mentioned that under the Punjab government’s Ramazan Package, flour, sugar, pulses, and vegetables would be available on subsidized rates.

subsidised commodities: The district administration has issued a list of subsidised essential commodities being sold on agriculture fair price shops set up in all 30 Ramazan Bazaars of the provincial capital. Deputy Commissioner Ms Saleha Saeed said 19 essential commodities would be sold on subsidised rates and agriculture fair price shops.

Nineteen subsidised items include potato 12 rupees per kg, onion 13 rupees per kg, tomato 21 rupees per kg, lady finger 107 rupees kg, bitter gourd 59 rupees per kg, Kaddu 57 rupees kg, ginger China 187 rupees per kg, garlic china 217 rupees per kg, lemon Desi 149 rupees per kg, Dates Irani 175 rupees per kg, banana Awal quality 107 rupees per kg, Apple Turki 305 rupees per kg, gram pulse 93 rupees per kg, Masoor pulse 90 rupees per kg, Mash pulse 130 rupees per kg, Masoor whole 77 rupees per kg, gram white 92 rupees per kg, Basin 96 rupees per kg and rice new 106 rupees per kg.

Debate: The first Inter-Colligate Debate Competition held by University of Health Sciences (UHS) concluded here on Thursday. The event brought together debaters from various public and private sector medical and dental colleges across Punjab.

The event which continued for two months had 300 students participating from more than 50 colleges who competed at the local, zonal and regional levels. Thirty debaters qualified for the final round of the competition. The debates were of parliamentary style and the students gave arguments in favour of and against the resolutions.