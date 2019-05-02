Partly cloudy

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country and was likely to move eastward during the next 12 to 18 hours. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Hazara and Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. On Thursday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.