Pakistan’s largest solar wall inaugurated

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik inaugurated Pakistan’s largest solar wall at Centre for Energy Research and Development (CERAD), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Kala Shah Kaku Campus.

According to a press release, UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aziz Akbar, faculty members and students were also present. This solar wall will generate 410 kilowatt energy. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik said Pakistan's industry was currently facing severe energy crisis, therefore, focus should be laid on introducing alternative sources of electricity production to overcome.

Prof Dr Aziz Akbar said, “We should focus on utilisation of renewable energy in the country. University of Engineering and Technology has always played a vital role in the government projects, he said and added solar wall project was also an importance milestone in the field of energy generation. Prof Dr Waqar Mahmood, CERAD director, appreciated the efforts of faculty members for the mega project.