Lawyers’ delegation meets CM

LAHORE: A lawyers’ delegation from Zafarwal and Shakargarh called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Zafarwal and apprised him of their problems. Usman Buzdar assured to solve their problems, adding the government will take necessary steps in this regard. Identification of a suitable piece of land for Zafarwal Bar will be completed soon. He also announced a grant of five lakh rupees for Zafarwal Bar Council.