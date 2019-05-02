Babar shines in Pakistan victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LEICESTER, England: Pakistan thrashed Leicestershire by 58 runs in their final practice T20 game at Leicester on Wednesday. Babar Azam (101) and Fakhar Zaman (52) helped Pakistan set a massive total of 200-6 in 20 overs. In reply, Leicestershire were bowled out for 142 runs. BWM Mike (37) was the top-scorer for Leicestershire.
