KG Cricket from Ramazan first day

KARACHI: The 34th edition of Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 for the Omar Associates Trophy, being held with the collaboration of the Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA), will be getting underway on the first day of the holy month.

The details about the four-week end, offering a record prize money of Rs1.5 million, were shared in a media briefing here at the Gymkhana’s Banquet Hall on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, KCCA president Nadeem Omar announced that he would use his good offices for the live telecast of the knockout games of the tournament.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may advise us to pay additional charges of Rs1 million for beaming the event but we will not burden the participating teams,” he declared while questioning the logic of imposing fee for organising club tournaments.

International umpire Riazuddin, who is one of the technical committee members, revealed that the PCB fee of Rs500,000 had already been paid by the Gymkhana authorities. Karachi Gymkhana president Fawad Salim Malik spoke about the monumental role of the club in supporting sports in general and cricket in particular over the years.

Tabish Master (Master Oil), Abida Hasanali (Soneri Bank), Khalid Mani (KFC) and Irfan-ur-Rahman (Acme Technologies & Sports Intelligence) represented their respective companies in the meeting.