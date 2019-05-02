Afridi reveals his ‘real’ age in autobiography

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made the revelation that he was born in 1975, making him five years older than he is in the official records.

He revealed this in his autobiography Game Changer launched recently. The all-rounder also criticised several former cricketers in the autobiography. In a chapter in which he describes his call-up to the senior Pakistan team in October 1996, Afridi writes that he was born in 1975. In official records, his date of birth is March 1, 1980.

Afridi also revealed that he and former coach Waqar Younis “had a history”. “Unfortunately, he hasn’t let go of the past,” he writes about the former pacer. “Waqar and I had a history, dating all the way back to his tiff with Wasim Akram over the captaincy crown.”

He termed Waqar a “terrible captain” and said that Pakistan lacked strong leadership in the ICC 2003 World Cup.

“Waqar failed to lead the side strongly and we gave up easily so many times in the mega event,” the book reads. The all-rounder also shed light on his rift with batting great Javed Miandad.

“The tussle had started even before the series kicked off. Miandad had developed a strong opinion against me… in fact, the day before I went to bat, Miandad didn’t even give me any net practice. So I had to practice on a stringed ball, alone, away from my teammates.”