PBSA assured of govt support revival

KARACHI: The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) has been assured of revival of the governmental support by the top officials at the federal level.

PBSA co-chairman Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, talking to ‘The News’ here on Thursday, expressed delight at the outcome of his recent meeting with Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), in Islamabad.

“The Minister was briefed about the problems being faced by the PBSA due to the non-release of the annual and special grants from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the IPC Ministry for 2018–2019,” Alamgir Shaikh revealed.

“She was informed that we had exhausted almost all our funds, as the PSB had not released any financial assistance for the past 11 months, starting from July 2018, due to which the association was unable to disburse the monthly honorarium to the top eight seniors and the top four juniors besides facing financial difficulty to meet the administrative expenses pertaining to the PBSA secretariat,” he added.

“She was apprised of the worst financial situation being faced by the association due to expenses already incurred for the participation of the team in international evens from July to December 2018,” the PBSA co-chairman shared.

The Minister was informed that the PBSA had submitted its audited accounts for the year ending June 30, 2018, to the PSB. The Minister told the PBSA co-chairman that the Prime Minister had constituted a Task Force for making recommendations for sports uplift. She said the Task Force was categorising the federations on the basis of the results they had achieved, the popularity of the game, and the medal prospects. The Minister further stated that the representatives of the federation would be called for a meeting to finalise the allocation of funds.