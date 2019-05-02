Saad, Naved hit centuries as SBP pile 392-6

KARACHI: Saad Ali and Naved Yasin blasted centuries to enable State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to pile up 392-6 in the allotted 83 overs in their first innings against Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the opening day of their four-day final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

Yasin hammered 118 not out and skipper Saad smashed 105 to take their team to a huge total after they were invited to bat first on the batting track. At one stage SPB were 205-5, but the No 7 batsman Naved added 185 runs for the sixth wicket with Saad.

Naved, a 31-year-old Gaggu Mandi-born left-hander, hammered 11 fours and six sixes in his 96-ball unfinished knock. The 25-year-old left-hander Saad, who recently made his ODI debut against Australia in the UAE, smacked ten fours and one six in his 146-ball knock.

Charsadda-born Opener Sahibzada Farhan, who has been in sublime touch in the event, once again played a superb knock of 90 which came off 95 balls and had 13 fours and one six. Rohail Nazir chipped in with a patient 36 for which he faced 83 balls. He struck five fours and one six.

Earlier, SBP faced double blow in quick succession when they lost left-handed opener Israrullah (13) and Mohammad Nawaz (6) that put pressure on them. However, Farhan and Rohail put on 66 for the third wicket.

Mamoon Riaz, right-armer, was the pick of the bowlers with 2-81. Left-arm pacer Bilal Anwar and left-arm spinners Sajid Khan and Kamran Afzal got one wicket each. In response, HEC were 26 without loss in the their first innings at stumps. Hammad Butt (14*) and Fahad Usman (12*) were batting. Nasar Khan and Mohammad Kaleem are supervising the match while Ali Naqvi is the match referee.