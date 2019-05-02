15 killed in northern Nigeria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANO, Nigeria: A fleet of 150 gunmen on motorbikes rode into two villages in northern Nigeria, murdering at least 15 people, stealing cattle and torching houses, police said on Thursday. The gang attacked two villages, Gobirawa and Sha Ka Wuce, in Nigeria’s northwestern Katsina state late on Tuesday night.
