Fri May 03, 2019
May 3, 2019

15 killed in northern Nigeria

World

 
May 3, 2019

KANO, Nigeria: A fleet of 150 gunmen on motorbikes rode into two villages in northern Nigeria, murdering at least 15 people, stealing cattle and torching houses, police said on Thursday. The gang attacked two villages, Gobirawa and Sha Ka Wuce, in Nigeria’s northwestern Katsina state late on Tuesday night.

