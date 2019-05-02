Turkey police block rally backing Kurdish hunger strikes

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey: Turkish anti-riot police used their shields to push back dozens of female relatives of Kurdish hunger strikers during an attempted protest in the southeast of the country on Thursday.

Security forces prevented the women from gathering in a park in the city of Diyarbakir in the majority-Kurdish region, an AFP journalist at the scene said. They were mostly the wives and mothers of thousands of prisoners on hunger strike in a bid to improve the detention conditions of Abdullah Ocalan, co-founder of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies. Ocalan has been serving a life sentence for treason in an island prison near Istanbul since his capture in 1999. He has not had access to his lawyers since 2011.

"We are proud of the resistance in our prisons... Pressure will not intimidate us," the protesters shouted before being forced to disperse. One woman fainted and at least six men who came to support the women were detained.