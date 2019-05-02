‘No civilian administration without rebels in Sudan’

KHARTOUM: Sudanese protest leaders insisted on Thursday that the civilian administration they intend to establish must include representatives from armed groups who spent years battling Khartoum during the regime of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir.

"We will not have a transitional (civilian) structure without representatives from the armed groups," said Khalid Omar Yousef, a leader from the Alliance for Freedom and Change umbrella group which has led the protest movement.

He did not name specific armed groups. Since 2003, Sudan has been rocked by rebellions in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions. Tens of thousands of people have died in those areas since ethnic minority rebels picked up arms against the Arab-dominated forces of Bashir, accusing his administration of political and economic marginalisation.

In recent years, the violence has waned as rebels and Khartoum reached a series of ceasefires, but none of the rebel groups joined a civilian administration during Bashir’s iron-fisted rule.

Many Darfuris feel that their demand for justice for Bashir-era officials should be a bigger priority for protest leaders. Three armed groups are currently part of the Alliance for Freedom and Change which spearheaded protests since December that led to the ouster of Bashir.

The Alliance is now demanding that the military council which took Bashir’s place be replaced by a joint civilian-military council, although they say the number of members is yet to be finalised. On Thursday protest leaders presented the council with a proposal for the new civilian structures they want see rule the country.

Protest leader Satea al-Haj told reporters that the transitional civilian government should be of 17 ministers, while the legislative body should include 120 to 150 members. He said the alliance was expecting a response from the military council in "48 to 72 hours".

Huge crowds of demonstrators flocked to join a “million-strong” march Thursday outside Sudan’s army headquarters to demand that the ruling military council hand power to a civilian administration.Protesters gathered in greater numbers than recent days, packing all the roads and bridges leading to the central Khartoum complex, said AFP correspondents on the scene. Talks between protest leaders and the generals over transfer of power remained deadlocked. Sudan’s protests took a new turn on April 6 when thousands of people began setting up a makeshift camp outside army headquarters in Khartoum, urging the military to back them in ousting Bashir.

Five days later, the army took power through a transitional military council, having deposed Bashir.Since then the 10-member council of generals has resisted calls to step down and demonstrators accused them of being little different from Bashir.But in a breakthrough on Saturday, the two sides agreed to form a joint civilian-military body to pave the way for a civilian government after lengthy talks.

The protesters have won support from Western governments for their demands.But a new round of talks with the military council to iron out their differences has yet to be decided.The African Union on Tuesday gave Sudan’s military rulers another 60 days to hand over power to a civilian authority or face suspension, after an earlier deadline was missed.