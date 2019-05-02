Govt not considering privatising PSM: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government is not considering privatizing the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

During the question hour, the minister said the PSM is a national asset like other institutions including Pakistan Railways, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines. He said the PSM was removed from the list of privatization and the government is committed to reviving the institution for converting it into a profitable entity. He said the Privatization Commission successfully conducted five privatization transactions during 2014-18, generating proceeds amounting to Rs 172.9 billion.

The minister said the government has planned to privatize five to six institutions including Services Hospital Lahore, two banks, Jinnah Convention Center and others. To a question, he said an international level research university will be constructed at the Prime Minister’s House as per the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said no specific rules and regulations are available in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for permission of opening universities in residential areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). For that purpose, the minister said CDA bylaws would be changed and the Higher Education Commission would move a summary to the Ministry of Interior.