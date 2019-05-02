close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
May 3, 2019

Two terrorists killed in Balochistan

National

I
INP
May 3, 2019

TURBAT: Two banned outfit terrorists were killed during an exchange of firing between the Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and terrorists in Turbat district area of Balochistan. The FC and LEAs carried out an operation in the Balgiter area of Turbat on intelligence reports. The terrorists were involved in the killing of innocent people and several other targeted attacks. Huge cache of weapons was also recovered from the terrorists.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan