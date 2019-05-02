Pakistan, Japan to boost parliamentary linkage

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan have agreed to further boost the parliamentary linkage to steer the agenda of economic and trade cooperation and paving the way for enhanced people to people contacts. This was deliberated in a meeting of the Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda with Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwala here at the Parliament House Thursday.

Senate Deputy Chairman said that Pakistan and Japan need to take the bilateral business activities to a higher level. He said that there should be frequent exchange of the parliamentary delegations and friendship groups in the parliaments of both the countries may contribute proactively to this. The mutual visits of the delegations should be business and trade oriented and the parliamentarians should intact with companies interested in investment. Both the side may learn from each other experiences contributing towards mutual social development.

Saleem Mandviwala observed that Pakistan is striving to achieve a good working environment for business investors and we are hopeful that Senate of Pakistan will do more than it was doing previously to make the environment more conducive and to attract more businessmen and companies from Japan. He said we are willing to facilitate the Japanese companies interested in investment and trade in Pakistan.