Barrister Fahad murder case: IHC suspends bail of main accused

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday suspended the bail of the main accused in Barrister Fahad murder case and summoned case record from the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC).

The division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, heard the petition of Barrister Fahad’s family challenging the bail of main accused Raja Arshad. Barrister Fahad’s family had filed a petition with the IHC stating that the trial court had granted bail to the main accused when the case was near conclusion. The petition stated that the accused had earlier made an attempt to flee abroad after the interim bail. The deceased’s family had requested the court to set aside the ATC decision.

The counsel for the accused argued that he had not found any court order in the history giving stay order in such cases without going through the case record. The bench stayed the release of Raja Arshad and summoned complete record of the case within one week.