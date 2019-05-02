Crackdown ordered on sale of substandard cotton seed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research Thursday ordered a crackdown on people involved in selling uncertified and substandard cotton seed. Talking to reporters, Federal Seed Certification Department Deputy Director Dr Hayatullah Tareen said a special team of seed inspectors had been constituted to raid and trace adulterated seed mafia. He said the mafia and their network would be dismantled across the province and it had been decided in a meeting with MNFSR federal secretary Dr Muhammad Hasim Popalzai and Federal Seed Certification Director General Masud Qureshi.
