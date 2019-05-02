Mainly hot weather predicted

LAHORE: Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country and was likely to move eastward during the next 12 to 18 hours. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Hazara and Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. On Thursday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, D.I.Khan, Sahiwal and Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and KashmirRainfall was recorded in Muzaffarabad, 8mm, D.I. Khan, 5, Cherat, 3, Kalam, 2, Malamjabba, Balakot, 1, Sahiwal, Joharabad, 3, Okara, Bhakkar, 1 and Astore, 2mm. Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded in Mithi, Jaccobabad, Chhor and Lasbella where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 39.4°C and minimum was 23.3°C.