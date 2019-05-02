AIOU-UK universities to launch joint degree programmes

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Open University of UK, and University of London will soon launch joint degree programmes, enabling their students to enrich themselves with new academic standards and contemporary needs. This was announced by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the Academic Staff Association (ASA).

He said that they are in process of negotiation with the UK’s Universities for the joint degree programmes, assuring this will be in accordance with the markets’ needs and new academic requirements. It will be for the first-time that the AIOU will be introducing joint degree programmes in collaboration with the foreign institutions.

While administrating the oath to the offices-bearers including President Dr. Fazalur Rehman and General Secretary Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baluch, the VC announced that the university’s academic discipline will be improved to achieve the target of quality education.

He added, providing an enabling working environment and better facilities to the academic staff and employees will be his top priority. With the approval of their Executive Council, their medical allowance has already been doubled, while they have been granted Open-distance Learning Allowance, for the first-time in the University’s history. Through this, a substantial increase has made in their salary. He announced that faculty development program will also be initiated for upgrading their working status. While doing so, the relevant rules and its rationale will be kept in view, he added.