No national development without resisting oppression, injustices: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said only those nations could achieve success which stood against the oppression and injustices in the society particularly against their destitute people.

Addressing a public awareness seminar Thursday and launching ceremony of new website and mobile application of federal ombudsman at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president urged the people and media to highlight the positive image of the country instead of demeaning and degrading it. Praising the performance of the federal Ombudsman, the president said the disposal of 99 percent cases within 60 days period was a remarkable achievement. The implementation ratio of 95 percent of federal ombudsman’s decisions which he disposed of within a day. The president, who earlier launched an interactive and mobile-friendly version of the ombudsman.