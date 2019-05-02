Shahbaz’s replacement as PAC chairman: Original PML-N decision implemented

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition party--Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)--has implemented its original decision to have Rana Tanveer Hussain as the chairman of the Pakistan Accounts Committee (PAC).

“After the National Assembly was sworn in, we had decided that Rana Tanveer would be named as the PAC chief and had no plan to recommend Shahbaz Sharif for this berth,” senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal told The News when contacted.

He said that as Shahbaz Sharif’s name cropped up as the next PAC chief on the recommendation and insistence of other opposition parties, some federal ministers launched a tirade against him opposing his selection. “Then, we also decided to be firm on Shahbaz Sharif’s name and this was what the opposition parties stressed.”

At the time, Ahsan Iqbal said, the PML-N also did not want to compromise on the principle--the opposition leader in the National Assembly be PAC head as per the parliamentary tradition. The opposition parties urged that the government’s attack must be responded by taking a tough stand on Shahbaz Sharif’s nomination, he said.

But still, he said, the PML-N was of the view that the original decision would be followed after sometime, and that time has now come. Simultaneously, a storm that was deliberately generated over Shahbaz Sharif’s name as the PAC chairman has also subsided because there is now no mention or contention about his stewardship of the principal House body, he said.

The PML-N leader said that Rana Tanveer was a seasoned parliamentarian and his steadfast and commitment to the party was beyond question. He said with selection of Khawaja M Asif as the parliamentary leader in place of Rana Tanveer, a good combination has been made. With Shahbaz Sharif being the opposition leader, the workload has been divided, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the opposition parties were consulted before taking the reviving the decision of replacing Shahbaz Sharif, and they agreed with the PML-N. After a prolonged wrangling, Shahbaz Sharif was elected as PAC chief on December 22 last, and he thus held this slot for a little over four months.

As a result, PAC turned out to be the first parliamentary body, which was not only constituted but its chairman was also held much before the composition of other standing committees was decided and their chiefs elected.

Initially, Shahbaz Sharif held several meetings of PAC amid raging attack from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) although he could not have assumed this position without its nod because it and its allies are in majority in PAC to elect their head.

Over the past 10 years, a precedent was created according to which the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was made the PAC chairman. This was an understanding reached between the PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which they strictly followed. However, there was no such clause in the Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

After coming to power in August last, the PTI opposed Shahbaz Sharif’s choice as PAC chief with the other side insisting on getting the slot. When a severe stalemate hit due to this confrontation, some PTI elements, described as the doves, prevailed upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the conflict by giving the position to Shahbaz Sharif. However, even after that the premier kept publicly voicing his indignation over this decision.

The PTI has been willing to name anybody as the PAC chairman except Shahbaz Sharif. Now after his sidelining, it will be satisfied and is unexpected to raise any objections over Rana Tanveer. The speaker is unlikely to have any hesitation to notify his nomination.