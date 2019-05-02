Media to be freed from ad grip: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said independent media is the best critic and a reflective of society because the truth is the biggest reality, which cannot be concealed.

However, the freedom of the press is linked with the societal norm of responsibility. In his message, the CM said that journalists digging out the truth for the sake of public interest are praiseworthy and the present-day freedom of the press is the result of their longstanding struggle.

The sacrifices rendered by them for the cause of press freedom will always be remembered, he said. He reiterated that the PTI leadership believes in the freedom of expression and added that immediate action is taken on the public complaints submitted through print, electronic and social media platforms.

The Punjab government is working for the promotion journalism at regional and national levels and a new example will be set by relieving the media of the advertisements’ grip. The press freedom in Pakistan will become a global example and necessary steps will be taken for providing protection to the journalists in the performance of their duties because the provision of a conducive atmosphere to them is our priority. We also reiterate that the government will proactively play its role to protect the press freedom, the CM said.