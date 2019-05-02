Dollar would have been Rs130 if IMF accessed earlier: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday said if the government had accepted the suggestion of opposition and went to take an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme back in September, the situation might have been a little better and dollar would have been of Rs130 today.

He said the presidential system is a threat to the country’s stability and technocrat system has failed in the past. Khursheed Shah during his media talks in Islamabad said only politicians are the guarantee for the country’s progress.

If the politicians are given an opportunity to work independently, they will boost the economy of the country within three years. The PPP leader also lambasted Imran Khan-led federal government for attempts to enforce a presidential system and said the technocrat set-up is responsible for the previous split of the country.

He also said the PM's Financial Adviser Hafeez Shaikh will prepare the budget in accordance with the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but it is better to take suggestions from the opposition. On a question over PTI's government he said he avoids talking about uncertain matters.