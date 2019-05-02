HIV among Ratodero children traced back to HIV-positive doctor, Sindh PA told

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly was informed on Thursday that Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) has spread among the children of Ratodero taulka of Larkana District through a local doctor of the area who is himself infected by the HIV/AIDS.

The Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, stated this while informing the house about the prevalence of HIV infection. She informed the house that a local physician who tested HIV Positive is suspected to be responsible for spreading the HIV among children. She conceded that areas in Larkana district had witnessed an outbreak of HIV. She said the HIV damages the immune system of the human body as people infected by the virus contracted other serious diseases.

The minister said the outbreak of HIV in District Larkana came to fore after initial reports about 15 children ofthe area who were found to be constantly sick. She said following these reports, a team of World Health Organization was sent to Larkana, which established the spread of HIV. Pechuho said the children who tested positive for HIV aged between eight months and eight years. She informed that 67 children of the area were tested positive for HIV. In all, 90 people were found to be HIV positive. She said all these children were being treated by a single doctor. The health minister said the accused doctor was reusing a single injection and a drip kit for treating children who eventually contracted the HIV. The provincial minister said that following the outbreak, Sindh Health Care Commission was asked to launch a crackdown against quacks. She said the government cannot conduct HIV screening everywhere in the province. Dr Pechuho said Hyderabad is a high-risk area for spreading HIV in Sindh where the blood banks and laboratories are being inspected. She informed the house that over 20 private clinics and clinical labs were shut down in Ratodero. She said the government is conducting an awareness campaign but at the same time due care needs to be taken to avoid undue panic and harassment among the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition in the House, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Opposition legislator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khurrum Sher Zaman strongly criticised the provincial government for not taking due precautionary measures against the spread of HIV and AIDS.They said slackness and negligence was observed in the health department and people responsible for the misconduct should be taken to task.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah claimed in the house that question papers of the board examinations had not leaked before the exam. Responding to a call attention notice of PTI’s MPA Arslan Taj on widespread use of unfair means in the board examinations, Sindh education minister said the contents of the question papers appeared on various WhatsApp groups once the distribution of the paper among the candidates started at the examination centre at 9:30 am. Once the distribution of the question paper begins, someone could take a picture and spread it through different WhatsApp groups. He said the Sindh chief minister has ordered an inquiry into the blatant use of unfair means in the exams. He said the controller of examinations of Hyderabad and Sukkur were placed under suspension. He said the use of unfair means during the examinations has become a cruse and the Sindh government has started taking concrete measures from this year to counter the menace.