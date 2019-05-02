Ratodero children found HIV positive not infected by AIDS, secretary health

NAWABSHAH: Secretary Health Sindh, Saeed Ahmed Awan, has contradicted prevalence of AIDS among the children of Ratodero, saying they were found to be HIV Positive during blood screening.

Talking to the media, Awan said the news of AIDS among 15 children of Ratodero was incorrect as none of the children were infected by AIDS. He said one of the affected children had died while the second was shifted to Karachi.

The blood samples of three other children proved to be negative. He said during blood screening the parents of the affected children were found to be HIV negative.

The secretary health said the HIV virus has spread in Ratodero due to quacks and unregistered pathological laboratories using unscreened, tainted blood and infected syringes. He said an action against these quacks and laboratories is also underway.