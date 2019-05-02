Three teenagers among five knocked dead by trailer, dumper in Karachi

KARACHI: In two horrific road accidents involving heavy vehicles, five people, including three teenagers, lost their lives in the city on Thursday. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Traffic Javed Ali Mahar suspended Gaji Dino Shah, senior officer at the Shah Latif Traffic Section, over a fatal accident that killed three people.

According to a spokesman for the traffic police, the incident took place when a 22-wheeler trailer bearing registration number TLF- 951 hit a motorcycle near the children’s jail on the National Highway.

Three teenagers, Sikandar Mushtaq, Uzair Noor Islam and Huzaifa, died on the spot. The driver managed to escape following the accident, and the trailer was impounded.

Mahar suspended senior officer Shah over negligence and mismanagement, and ordered inquiry into the matter. In a separate incident, two people were crushed to death and two others wounded when a speedy dumper hit them on the Northern Bypass late on Thursday night.

The accident took place when the dumper dashed into a motorcycle and a car within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Rescuers reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured persons to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased persons were later identified as 33-year-old Gul Muhammad and Azam, while the injured as Jan Muhammad and Sanaullah.

According to SHO Irfan Asif, the driver responsible for the accident managed to escape, while the police impounded the dumper. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.