Tough Pak-IMF talks underway

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the IMF are holding one of the toughest parleys for striking staff level agreement as the Fund staff asked FBR to move towards imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) and abolishing all kinds of concessions, perks and privileges on sales tax, income tax and customs duty in a massive way.

The major differences persisted over the fiscal adjustments as the IMF argues that the tax concessions on account of GST, Income Tax and Customs Duty must be abolished immediately in the coming budget and the government should move towards slapping the GST into VAT mode.

“Instead of burdening masses, the government is proposing to impose increased tax on those entities which are earning high profits,” said the official and added that some burden might be shifted to masses but the earners of profit would have to slash their advantages in the larger interest of the economy. They said that the FBR required “correction” year as arm-twisting measurescould fetch filing the gap on account of revenue shortfall but this would not help to achieve the broadening of narrowed tax base.

The IMF did not have objections to proposed tax amnesty scheme if it is launched ahead of the Fund programme indicating that if the PTI-led government desires it may launch this scheme with expiry date of June 30, 2019. When Pakistan enters into the IMF programme, such amnesty scheme will not be allowed.

“With restriction of barring criminal proceeds such as Anti Money Laundering or Terrorist Financing, the IMF did not raise any objection if the scheme allowed before entering into IMF programme,” said the official.

Pakistan and IMF authorities possessed divergent views on four major fronts with wide margin of differences still persisted over massive fiscal adjustments, Net International Reserves (NIR) targets and its impact on exchange rate, revision into monetary policy despite declining core inflation and upfront electricity tariff adjustment of 25 percent.

Official sources conceded that two major fronts required agreement with the Fund including fiscal adjustment and devising NIR targets. When the IMF will slap condition to raise NIR on quarterly basis, the SBP will have to purchase dollar from the market to meet the target of NIR so it might result into putting pressure on exchange rate. The exchange rate mechanism and its operation is defined but its actual execution requires defining of more details.

The IMF is asking for massive tax collection target beyond Rs5.4 to Rs5.6 trillion in order to execute massive fiscal adjustments of 1.4 or 1.5 percent of GDP in the upcoming budget. The expenditure are tied and there could slight adjustment of 0.2 percent of GDP. The FBR argues that the FBR could collect maximum Rs5.1 to Rs5.2 trillion with nominal growth of 13 percent and remaining through taxation measures. The hiking of GST rate for certain products or introduction of slabs could be explored by both sides.

“The IMF team has proposed massive fiscal adjustments for bringing down the budget deficit from over 7.2 percent of GDP to 5.8 percent of GDP in next budget. The VAT will be introduced and more sectors will be brought into tax net. The income tax exemption limit will be revised downward from Rs1.2 million to Rs0.8 million”, official sources confirmed while talking to The News here on Thursday.

The hiking of electricity rate, the IMF considers, is must to achieving flow of losses at zero from July 1, 2019 so increase in power tariff will be on cards in next two months.

The IMF also demands further hike in monetary policy rate despite this fact that the core inflation is on decline so cost of doing business may further be increased owing to expected surge in discount rates in coming months.