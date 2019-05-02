close
Fri May 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Police thrash nurses as they march towards CM House

Karachi

Police baton-charged and arrested many nurses as they tried to stage a sit-in outside the CM House on Thursday.Nurses from various public hospitals have been protesting against non-payment of allowances and low salaries.

On Thursday they tried to head to the CM House, prompting the police to arrest several of them, including their leaders. Some protesters managed to reach near the PIDC signal and caused a traffic jam.

Patients at tertiary-care hospitals were left unattended after leaders of the protesting nurses allegedly forced the nursing staff to abandon their duties and join the protest. The LG minister has assured the nurses that their demands would be heard.

