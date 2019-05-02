ATC sentences siblings to jail in extortion case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sentenced two siblings to jail for at least five years after convicting them on charges of extortion and possession of illicit weapons.

The ATC-III judge awarded seven-year jail term to Junaid and five-year term to his sister Qurat-ul-Ain, while acquitting a third accused Mudasser for lack of evidence. The case against two absconding suspects was kept on dormant until their arrests.

According to the prosecution, the accused had demanded Rs200,000 extortion from a businessperson in the Old City area. They were caught red-handed while collecting the money and an unlicensed weapon was found on Junaid on July 31, 2015.

The accused, however, claimed that they were innocent and were falsely implicated in the case by the police. They said neither did they demand the extortion nor did they know the complainant. The judge while pronouncing the verdict observed that the prosecution successfully established its case against the accused who failed to prove their innocence.

The case had been registered under Section 386 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860, Section 23(1)a of the Sindh Arms Act 2013 (SAA), read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1999 (ATA) at the Kharadar police station.

Lyari gangster convicted

Another ATC sentenced a Lyari gangster to jail for collective 11 years, convicting him of attempting to murder policemen during an encounter and possessing an illicit weapon.

According to the prosecution, Shahid Ilyas, alias Darinda, was arrested by the police after a shoot-out in Lyari. The police said they received a tip-off about the presence of a gangster in the area and as they tried to arrest him, he started firing.

The case against him had been registered under sections 324 (attempted murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of their duty) of the PPC, Section 23(1)a of the SAA, read with section 7 of the ATA at the Kalri police station.