Fri May 03, 2019
May 3, 2019

CTD arrests four ‘street criminals’

Karachi

 
May 3, 2019

Sindh’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested four suspects for their allegedly involvement in various street crime and robbery cases.

According to CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, CTD officials formed a special team following an increase in street crime and robbery incidents, especially in East and Central districts. The team obtained CCTV footage of several cameras to get help in tracing and arresting the suspects.

He said Arsal Sohail, Omair Sammu, Ali and Adil were also involved in snatching cash from citizens at ATMs, and they even snatched weapons from security guards in three incidents. The officials also claimed to have seized arms and ammunition and recovered cash from the suspects. Cases have been registered and an investigation is underway.

