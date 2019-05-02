close
Fri May 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Two brothers held for robbing citizen in Korangi

Karachi

Police on Thursday arrested two robbers after they were caught and beaten up by a group of people in Korangi.

The incident took place when the robbers riding a motorcycle tried to flee after looting cash and a cell phone from a citizen within the limits of the Awami Colony police station.

Some people gathered on the spot and managed to catch the suspects. The crowd severely beat up the two before law enforcers reached the scene and took both them into their custody.

Pistols and a motorcycle were said to have been recovered from the possession of the brothers, identified as 30-year-old Shah Faisal and 28-year-old Irfan.

