KU office receives harassment complaint

The students adviser office of the University of Karachi (KU) has received an application seeking an inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of five female students at the KU’s mass communication department.

The application, a copy of which is available with The News, was submitted by a male student, Tehamas Ali Khan, who is studying in his final year at the department. Khan wrote, “We want that an independent committee be established, which shall also include a student as a member, I have students who were targeted, oppressed and victimized. Some of them finally decided to raise their voices. Testimonies of the victimized female students be recorded and lastly, that which is of paramount importance, their identities must not be revealed. If revealed, University will be responsible of any harm that comes their way or towards me.”

He further wrote, “I expect a response back as soon as possible in all seriousness or else it will be considered mental harassment.” Last month on April 14, Khan also uploaded a video via WhatsApp against two teachers of the department, in which he accused the faculties of being biased and involved in spreading sectarian hatred among students.

When contacted, KU spokesperson Muhammad Farooq said the varsity had issued a show-cause notice to Khan for uploading a video against the teachers. Khan’s reply was to be presented before the KU Disciplinary Committee today (Friday) and he created another issue to divert attention, Farooq said.

The KU spokesperson was of the view that the university had formed an anti-harassment committee which received complaints from students and teachers. “If Tehamas Ali Khan and the victims produce concrete evidence against harassers, KU would take strict action,”

he said.

On the other hand, Mass Communication Department Chairperson Prof Dr Seemi Naghmana Tahir told The News that Khan was enrolled at the department in 2017 but dropped out in 2018.

“This year, Tehamas again enrolled on the mass communication MA programme but a teacher of the department declared him failed in one subject. This is the only reason Tehamas Ali Khan is trying to create controversy against that teacher.” She further stated that Khan’s application carried no details of harassment cases such as the names of the harassers and the victims.