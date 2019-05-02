High court asks ACE chief for details of pending inquires

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) chairman to submit an affidavit with regard to the details of pending inquiries in the province.

Hearing the petition of Khair Bakhsh on the matter, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the ACE chief’s report, according to which 87 inquiries had been pending in the past three years and 73 of them had been decided, while 14 had been pending since last year.

The report also stated that 1,569 complaints had been received by the ACE and out of them FIRs were registered in 157 cases. It was submitted that 1,176 complaints were referred for departmental or necessary action, 141 of them were closed and 81 were sent for re-inquiries.

The court directed the ACE chief to file an affidavit with regard to the status of the inquiries on the day when the hearing will be conducted next.

Sattar’s bail

The SHC granted protective bail to former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar in a terrorism case. Head of his Organisation Restoration Committee, Sattar was booked by the police on charges of arson during a protest by Martin Quarters residents against their attempted dispossession in September.

Sattar’s counsel sought protective bail for his client so that he could appear before the trial court and face the allegations. Granting the bail, the court directed Sattar to appear before the trial court.