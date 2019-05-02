Rupee strengthens

The rupee ended higher on Thursday, as Ramazan-related dollar inflows in remittances helped the currency appreciate, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 141.29 against the greenback, up from Tuesday’s closing of 141.39.

In the open market, the rupee traded at 142.10 against the dollar, compared with 142.25 in the previous session.

“The rupee posted some gains on the back of rise in remittances, which surpassed importer demand,” a dealer said.

“A large number of Pakistani expatriates send money home to their families during the holy month of Ramazan and Eid festival.”

Dealers said the apparent progress in Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund bailout negotiations helped boost investors’ sentiment. The rupee is expected to strengthen further on increased remittance flows and positive sentiment, another dealer said.

Pakistan and the IMF are currently holding talks to finalise the technical details of a proposed bailout package. The visiting IMF mission is expected to conclude technical details of the loan programme on May 6. Pakistan is seeking to sign a bailout package of $6.5 billion.

Islamabad is likely to ink financing deal with the Fund on May 10.

However, the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell $219 million to $8.805 billion during the week ended April 26, the State Bank of Pakistan said.