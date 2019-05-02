Jundullah terrorist named in CTD’s Red Book arrested

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers on Wednesday announced the arrest of a notorious terrorist associated with the banned outfit Jundullah. The arrested terrorist’s name is also mentioned in the Red Book of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said that in a joint operation with the Sindh CTD, Rangers soldiers conducted intelligence-based raid in the Paracha Chowk area of Shershah and arrested Khan Badshah, who went by the aliases Umer Farooq, Khan, Maviah, Bacha and Bihari.