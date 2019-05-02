PTCL organises ‘Box of Happiness Initiative’ for elders

ISLAMABAD: In a praiseworthy move Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has organised a “Box of Happiness initiative” for the elderly in the first quarter of 2019 through its in-house volunteer force, PTCL Razakaar.

The PTCL employees from numerous regions of Pakistan donated generously in making hand-packed gift boxes for people living in old age homes and impoverished communities. The Razakaar force then reached out to a multitude of facilities along with open communities in over 25 locations.

The volunteers were able to spread smiles across 1,718 deserving persons and a total 6,544 volunteer hours were spent on this initiative.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer PTCL, said that “PTCL is proud of its Razakaar force taking such initiatives for the less privileged and underserved population of the country. “Box of Happiness initiative” brought joy to the elderly people residing in old age homes across different cities in Pakistan. We believe that we must take responsibility and ownership of our communities.”

The PTCL Razakaar involves the company’s employees on a quarterly basis in the six focus areas of its Corporate Social Responsibility, which are Education, Youth Development, Health & Safety, Environment, Disaster Response and Inclusion. The move has been appreciated by the civil society.