Purchase of oxygen generation plants: NAB initiates inquiry against Balochistan Health Dept

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry regarding the purchase of oxygen generation plants allegedly on highly exorbitant rates by the Health Department of Balochistan.

According to official correspondence accessed by The News, oxygen generation plants were purchased in last five years for the hospitals of the provincial capital Quetta, including Trauma Centre and Civil Hospital, allegedly on high rates.

Sources in the NAB Balochistan, told The News on the condition of anonymity that officers of the Balochistan Health Department and some high-profile political figures, who remained on high seats in last five years, were allegedly involved in the said corruption scandal which caused millions of rupees loss to exchequer.

In this regard Ehtishamul Haq, Additional Director (Staff) of the NAB Balochistan, on behalf of Director General NAB Balochistan, wrote a letter to the secretary Health Department of Sindh, a copy of which is available with The News, asking him to provide the year-wise rates and prices of oxygen generation plants purchased by the Sindh Health Department in last five years for comparison and analysis of the rates.

Spokesman for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani told The News that the NAB is an independent institution and conducting inquiries over all types of corruption matters all over the country, including Balochistan. He said the incumbent Balochistan government has commitment with the people of the province for zero tolerance regarding corruption and all kinds of illegal means and in this regard any inquiry against corruption would be welcomed and supported.

Shahwani concluded that if any officer of the Balochistan government was proved guilty, made plea bargain, or voluntary return with the NAB in any matter of corruption, he would be deemed as convicted and never would be given any posting.

Secretary Balochistan Health Department Hafiz Abdul Majeed told The News that the matter of inquiry by the NAB Balochistan regarding the purchase of oxygen generation plants was in his knowledge. He said that these purchases were made for Trauma Centre Quetta and Civil Hospital Quetta but all procurements of medical equipment in Balochistan were being made by the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, not by the Health Department.

When this reporter asked Secretary Majeed that inquiry of the NAB was underway against the Balochistan Health Department, not against C&W Department, the secretary repeated his same version.