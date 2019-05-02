Nation rises when it believes in self-reliance: Hashwani

ISLAMABAD: The Hashoo Group Chairman and renowned Industrialists, Sadruddin Hashwani, said that challenges the country is facing bring opportunities as a nation rises when it starts to believe in the policy of self-reliance.

“No one could run his house mere on the basis of loans and the country was also like home,” he said while talking exclusively to The News here Wednesday. Hashoo Group Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani said the economy of the country in dire state, national exchequer is empty, the country over burdened with foreign loans, the lack of financial discipline and current account deficit presenting the country’s difficult economic situation.

“The current economic situation of country calls for bringing back the looted money to the country and also bring back those who looted the country’s wealth without making any delay,” he said and added Prime Minister Imran Kha determined to take action against corruption and taking corrective administrative measures to stop the corruption and corrupt practices.

“The government’s steps to eradicate corruption are appreciateable,” he said. The Chairman Hashoo Group said the political stability is important for the economic stability of the country and Pakistan needed stability more than ever. He stressed the need for increase in financial resources for the economic stability of the country and said that all the stakeholders have to play their due roll to increase the financial resources of the country. Sadruddin Hashwani said the real objectives if the accountability could only be achieved when the looted wealth of the country would be brought back and those who looted the national wealth also brought back, through Interpol, to the law for their accountability. He said it will be a Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam where a corrupt who looted national wealth will be held accountable before the law to achieve an aim to turn Pakistan into corruption free country.