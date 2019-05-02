PTI govt striving to give labour class its due rights: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government considered labourers and workers as an important partner in creation of Naya Pakistan and taking practical steps for welfare and protection of their rights.

In a statement on the occasion of International Labour Day, she said workers contribute in the development process all over the world through their hard work. The SAPM expressed the resolve that the incumbent government would take steps to give working class their due rights in society. She said without progress of working community, development of the country was not possible and Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to give them their due rights.

She said the present government was making all out efforts to give them their rights in light of the principles of State of Medina. Labour struggle has become a global movement, she said adding, good relations between employer and the employee could be the basis of development of a society.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for the welfare of all sections of society. "Mazdoor Ka Ehsas Program" would prove a milestone for ensuring social security of laborers, she stated.

The SAPM said time is not far when the workers of Pakistan would prosper and they would enjoy a respectable status in the society.

Meanwhile talking to newsmen at Koobey Chak-Bajwat village, Sialkot on Wednesday Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-nsaf (PTI) government would soon introduce more institutional reforms in Punjab.

The last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regime had destroyed the state institutions while the incumbent government was working to strengthen them, she said.

The SAPM said the legislation regarding the local government system carried out by the PTI government in Punjab reflected the aspirations of the people of province. The provincial government would continue to do such legislation, she added.

Dr Firdous alleged that the PML-N leadership was doing the politics to serve their personal interests. Its rulers, who occupied the ''Takhat-e-Lahore'', had ruthlessly plundered the national wealth, besides weakening the national institutions, she added. She said the Sindh government was running without any direction or priorities.

The ruling Pakistan People’s Party should better set its priorities in Sindh instead of criticising the PTI's federal government. She said the deadly disease of AIDS was spreading fast in the Sindh province as its new cases were being reported. The PPP, whose government had failed to take steps to control the disease, was busy in criticising the PTI government.

The federal government was ready to extend its full cooperation to the Sindh government in controlling the AIDS, she added. She advised the PPP leadership to focus on Sindh and try to resolve the problems being faced by the people of province.

Meanwhile talking to a delegation of labourers and farmers at Kuba Check, Sialkot she said under the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan strenuous efforts were made for formulation of a comprehensive programe to improve socio-economic conditions of the workers.

In this regard the registration process of formal and informal labour would soon be carried out under "Mazdoor Ka Ehsas" programme, SAPM disclosed. She said industrial workforce was playing an instrumental role in keeping the production wheel in full motion.

The Special Assistant further said `Ehsas Programme'' of the government was for the social welfare of people, poor students, women and other weak segments of the society, adding, PTI government was endeavoring to make the country poverty free.

In another meeting, Dr Firdous also listened problems and grievances of women. A large number of women belonging to different areas shared their problems.