PES provides services to victims of 955 road accidents

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has provided services to victims of 955 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the PES on Wednesday, 11 persons were killed and 1051 injured in the accidents.

As many as 610 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 432 with minor injuries were provided treatment on the spot by the rescue medical teams.