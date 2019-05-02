Land grabbers arrested

MARDAN: Local police have arrested three alleged members of land mafia and recovered weapons from them on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Talking to the reporters, District Police Officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that a gang had occupied the land of some people and also demanded money from them.

He added that a police party headed by station house officer (SHO) Hoti, Muqaddam Khan, arrested the three alleged members of the mafia, identified as Ismail, Qaisar and Asif.

The official added that the police also recovered a Kalashnikov rifle, M-16 rifle and 189 cartridges from the arrestees.