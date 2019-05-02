Residents seek action against ‘land mafia’ for leveling graves

NOWSHERA: The residents here on Wednesday threatened to block the Nowshera-Mardan road and besiege the Nowshera Kalan Police Station if the action was not taken against the members of the alleged land mafia levelling graves for constructing shopping plazas at Bajaur Qabaristan in Nowshera Kalan.

Speaking at a press conference, Hayatullah, Ghaffar Khan, Murtaza Khan, Nisar, Shah Alam and others requested the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court and the inspector general of police to help them reclaim the land of the graveyard from the land mafia.

They said though they had obtained a stay order from the court, the land mafia was constructing a shopping plaza at the graveyard land with the alleged connivance of the Nowshera Kalan Police Station officials.