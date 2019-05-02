PPP had introduced first labour policy: MPA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always struggled for rights of the labour class and introduced the first labour policy in the country, stated the party Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Kundi. In a statement on the Labour Day here on Wednesday, he said that the labourers had played a vital role in the development of the country and the day is being observed to raise awareness about rights of the working class. Ahmad Kundi said that the PPP founding chairman Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had introduced a labour policy in 1972, which brought visible changes in the life of the labourers. He said that the PPP had the credit of establishing security institutions, old age benefit and pension system, protection of factory workers, share in profit, sending of thousands of people to the Gulf states leading to a handsome increase in foreign remittances.