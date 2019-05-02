Solarisation of secretariats launched

PESHAWAR: Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai launched the solarization of Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Minister’s House and Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa generated affordable electricity from hydropower and can produce 32,000 megawatts electricity.

Provincial Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy and Electricity, Himayatullah Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash, additional chief secretary, secretary Law and others attended the ceremony.

“The past corrupt rulers had handed over power generation to Independent Power Producers to get kickbacks and did not take tangible steps to resolve energy crisis once and for all,” he alleged. Shaukat Yousafzai said that opposition members were trying to mislead the people about various projects beneficial for the masses and country.

About the energy projects in the province, Shaukat Yousafzai said that this year 4440 mosques across the province would be connected to the solar energy system.

The solar energy system is being installed in 8,000 schools and 187 Basic Health Unit, Under the project, 100 villages to be connected with the solar energy system.

He said a plan to install a solar energy system in 2900 houses in central and south districts was continuing.

Secretary Energy and Electricity department Sarfaraz Durrani briefed the participants about the project. He said under the project, a modern solar house would be built at the CM Secretariat which will generate 375-kilowatt electricity daily. He said the project will cost Rs107 million.

In Civil Secretariat, which houses more than 100 offices the solar pumping system will generate 575-kilowatt electricity from solar power project.

The official said that all the electrical appliances will be transferred to the solar energy system for power saving in these offices. The project will be completed in six months.

Meanwhile, the minister said that development without technology and research is impossible. He said his views while addressing 4th Abasin International Conference on Technology and Business Management at Abasin University Peshawar as chief guest.

Dr Razq Yaqub from Alabama University America, Chancellor of Abasin University Peshawar, Imranullah, Abasin University VC Dr Umar Farooq, teachers and students of various universities attended the conference.

Talking about the importance of research, technology and private universities the minister said that the role of the private universities was very important in promoting research.

He said the government was taking serious measures to promote research culture and to promote the technology.