Buzdar would be best Punjab CM: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said while addressing the 23rd foundation day function of the PTI here that Usman Buzdar would turn out to be the best chief minister of Punjab.

The prime minister said former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif left Punjab in debt of Rs1,100 billion.

“They have then the audacity to daily sit on TV with their weird faces and accuse the PTI of bad governance,” Imran Khan said. He congratulated the Punjab government over the passage of local government bill as it will devolve powers to the grass roots level to ensure across the board development.

He said when former chief minister Pervaiz Khattak completed his term in KP, he left Rs40 billion in surplus. Likewise, he said, cheques valuing Rs60 billion had bounced while Rs102 billion of the provident fund was also eaten up by the previous Punjab government.

Imran Khan also said Chinese technology will be used to increase the per acre agriculture yield in Pakistan.