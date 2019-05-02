PATRON’S TROPHY GRADE II

State Bank, HEC begin title battle today

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Title favourites State Bank of Pakistan and Higher Education Commission will compete in the four-day Patron’s Trophy Grade II final starting at the Pindi Stadium today (Thursday).

The star-studded State Bank outplayed Pakistan Navy inside two days to sail into the final. HEC on the other hand had to fight till the very last moments of the third day’s play to overcome Sabir’s Poultry in the other semi-final.

HEC captain Asfand Mehran is looking forward to a competitive final. He hopes that his team will continue the good work in the big game.

“The Almighty has blessed us with a place in the final. This has been a total team effort from HEC. I don’t want to single out anyone in particular as everyone including the management, the reserve players and the eleven that has featured in the games leading up to the final have put in a big effort,” Asfand said.

“We hope to continue in the same way. State Bank will be a challenge for us but I have full confidence in my players.”

State Bank is being captained by Saad Ali, the batsman who made his international debut in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia in the UAE.

Saad praised his team’s combined effort and is hopeful of a similar show in the final.

“We have performed well, I am happy with my own performance,” he said. “The likes of Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Salahuddin have done very well with the bat. Among the bowlers Mohammad Ilyas, Taj Wali and Basit have shown great commitment and skill. Nawaz has chipped in as an all-rounder for us. “We are one match away from winning the title and are focused on the game” Saad said.